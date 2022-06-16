Beware! Cyber thugs cheating power consumers in the MSEDCL’s name

Advertisement

MSEDCL asks consumers to ignore fake messages asking for bill money

Nagpur: The Cyber Cell of Nagpur Police have received cases of criminals cheating citizens by hacking their mobile phones, sending fake messages of pending power bills and disconnection threats using name of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The Cyber Cell is probing a complaint by an alert consumer who survived this trap.

According to reports, Haribabu, Director of Vidarbha Cooperative Marketing Federation located at ST Stand Square, got a message on his mobile phone on June 12 informing his power supply will be cut by 9.30 pm due to non-payment of bill. He was asked to call the MSEDCL mobile number mentioned in the message. Subsequently, Haribabu asked his accountant Satish Kale to verify the message. When Kale called on that mobile number, he was asked to download an app sent to him. In the app, there were instructions to enter details of debit-credit card and account number. After entering the details, Rs 20 were transferred from the account.

At the same time, an OTP came on another mobile number of Haribabu that was linked to his bank account. The person to whom Kale had spoken with on the given mobile number asked Kale to tell the OTP. Kale sensed something wrong as he received the OTP on a number which he had not given to the caller. So he refused to divulge the OTP. Haribabu started getting calls from people associated with the caller.

Ignore fake messages asking for bill money: MSEDCL

The State owned power distribution company MSEDCL has warned consumers not to fall pray to fake SMSes sent from private numbers asking them to pay the bills through a link provided in the message.

A press release by the MSEDCL says that lately cases of consumers getting cheated through such modes have come to fore. The release clarifies that the MSEDCL does not send any message to its consumers from any private number. Neither the private number of any of its officials are shared for purposes like paying bills.

Lately consumers have got messages from private numbers that their power supply would be disconnected if the dues are not paid. A number is provided or a link is sent asking the consumers to download for paying the dues. Those who do it, swallow the bait and their accounts are hacked, the release said.

MSEDCL has clarified that messages to the consumers are sent through its own sender ID like VM-MSEDCL or VK-MSEDCL. The MSEDCL does send messages to inform consumers about disruption in supply due to maintenance or other technical reasons, the bill amount units consumed or due date. Even information about disconnection is sent but not through any private number said the release.

The MSEDCL has asked consumers to ignore such messages or contact helpline number at 1912, 18001023435, 18002333434 or file complaint at cybercrime.gov.in portal.

