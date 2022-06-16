SSC Result 2022 to be announced on Friday at 1 pm: Varsha Gaikwad

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam on, Friday June 17, informed Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad on Twitter on Thursday.

The Minister tweeted, saying, “Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm. Wishing all our students the best of luck.”

