Double murder case: Blood-stained clothes were burnt at ‘White House’ in Wadi

Nagpur: In the double murder case of two traders, the investigation revealed that the killers had burnt and destroyed their blood-stained clothes at a dilapidated house, known as the ‘White House’, in Wadi area immediately after throwing the dead bodies of the traders into the swollen Wardha river on July 26.

The deceased businessmen were identified as Nirala Kumar Jayaprakash Singh (43), a resident of Prasad Apartment, HB Town, Pardi, and Amrish Devdutt Gole (40), a resident of Narkesari Layout, Jayprakash Nagar.

Rearranging the sequence of the events in the spine-chilling crime, a police said that Nirala Kumar and Amrish were shot dead by Omkar Talmale and his accomplices at a farmhouse in Kondhali on July 25. The investigation revealed that, in a desperate attempt to cover up their crime, the killers had burnt the bodies. However, the bodies did not burn completely due to rains. Therefore, they transported the bodies in Amrish’s car up to a bridge on Amravati road and dumped the bodies into the swollen Wardha river on July 26 at 4 am.

Later, another accused, Harsh Bagade, a resident of Datta Nagar, Wadi, informed the assailants about a place where they could dispose of their blood-stained clothes. He took them to the dilapidated house known as the ‘White House’ in Datta Nagar, where they burnt the clothes. Later, the accused purchased new clothes from Hariom Garment Shop in Wadi area at around 9 am, the official said.

Talegaon police stumbled upon a half-burnt body, later identified as that of Amrish Gole, which brought the gruesome murder to light. Post-mortem revealed that both victims suffered eight to ten gunshots each at point-blank range before their bodies were doused in petrol and set ablaze.

Search launched for body of Nirala Kumar

As the body of Nirala Kumar was still untraceable, Kondhali police team led by API Pankaj Waghode is searching for the body across Wardha river on foot. A police official said that the police team had been searching for the body on the banks of the river for the past three days.

Meanwhile, the cops are also trying to locate Gole and Singh’s mobile phones hurled by the goons out of the running car while fleeing. The investigation team is trying to contact the phone manufacturer Apple to try and locate the handsets.

Nirala Singh’s family is still waiting for news about his body, which is yet to be traced in Wardha river. It had been disposed of along with that of Gole, which was found on July 27. Additional SP Sandeep Pakhale said foot patrolling along the banks for around 8-10km is being done, and also search operations are underway with boats.

