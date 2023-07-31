Multi-crore job scam: Mastermind Rajendra Tiwari arrested in Mumbai by Nagpur cops

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, Ajni police finally apprehended Rajendra Tiwari, the mastermind of a multi-crore job fraud that preyed on hundreds of youths seeking employment in Railways, WCL, and SBI. He was arrested in Mumbai by the police recently.

Rakesh Khurana and Rajendra Tiwari are the main accused of the gang along with Shilpa Palparthi. Nagpur Rural police had already apprehended Khurana, but Tiwari had managed to evade arrest since the case was registered. On the run from one location to another, Tiwari had managed to remain elusive for many months.

Ajni police launched a secret investigation and gathered crucial information about Tiwari’s presence in Mumbai. He was brought back to Nagpur on Saturday. Notably, not just the Nagpur Police, but police from several States across the country had been on the lookout for him. Tiwari was known to arrange fake examinations for job applicants with Kolkata being the centre of his operations.

Candidates were lured to Kolkata where they underwent an online exam followed by a medical examination at the railway hospital, which indicated his influence within the institution. Tiwari has duped many job aspirants from Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Karnataka where he had appointed agents from 2017 with accomplices like Shilpa Palparthi, Rashid Alam, and Rahul Singh aiding him in the fraud.

A resident of Nagpur, Tiwari had established an office in Kolkata to evade detection by Nagpur police. He often flew to Kolkata every other day. Additionally, he had previously operated a marriage bureau near Medical Square, which he eventually closed in favour of pursuing more lucrative fraudulent schemes.

