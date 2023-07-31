Gangster Abu’s illegal empire in Tajbagh demolished under CP’s supervision

Eleven houses belonging to the gangster Abu alias Feroz Khan and his relatives were razed to the ground amid heavy police bandobast

Nagpur: In a major operation carried out by the Nagpur police and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), eleven houses belonging to the notorious gangster Abu alias Feroz Khan and his relatives were razed to the ground in Tajbagh area on Sunday directly under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, media reports said.

Abu, who has been involved in over 40 cases of murder, assault, robbery, and possession of arms, has been a source of fear and terror for the people in Nagpur. The demolition was executed in heavy police bandobast to ensure that the operation was carried out smoothly. Earlier, the encroached bungalow of another notorious gangster, Santosh Ambekar, was also brought down by the city police and NMC in a joint operation.

An NMC official said that the Enforcement Department of NMC also demolished several commercial buildings which were illegally constructed on the site of Hazrat Baba Tajuddin Trust at Tajbagh. Farukh Ghafur Sheikh, Abu Aziz Khan, Wasim Khan, and Amjad Aziz Khan were involved in these illegal constructions, resulting in the complete demolition of the commercial blocks.

Abu, who rose to become a notorious smuggler of the city in the past 20 years, has been in jail since June 2022, after being arrested in Bhandara for his involvement in various criminal activities. His empire of terror and illegal activities in the Tajbagh area has caused fear among the residents for over four decades.

Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Enforcement Department Harish Raut, AC Nehru Nagar Zone Ghanshyam Pandhre, NMC official Sanjay Kamble, the action was carried out by Vinod Kokarde, Bhaskar Malwe, Pralad Patil and others.

Criminal activities will not be allowed to thrive: CP

The Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, who took charge promising to address the issues of illegal activities and hooliganism in Tajbagh, personally oversaw the operation. He emphasised that such unlawful activities would not be tolerated, and that the police will continue to take strict action against those involved in criminal activities.

“Abu’s arrest and the demolition of his illegal empire in Tajbagh mark a significant step towards restoring peace and safety in the region,” said CP Kumar. The local residents and businessmen, who have long been tortured by Abu’s criminal reign, have expressed relief and appreciation for the decisive action.

The CP further said that the combined efforts have sent a strong message that criminal activities will not be allowed to thrive, and the law will prevail to protect the well-being of the citizens.

