Double murder case: Accused killers were planning to throw victims’ bodies in Chikhaldara

Nagpur: Omkar Mahendra Talmale, the mastermind behind the gruesome double murder in Kondhali, had intended to throw the victims’ bodies in Chikhaldara in Amravati district. The Rural Police officials uncovered the plan of the killers during investigation, a report in a local media said..

Talmale (25), a resident of Smruti Layout, Wadi, had duped over 100 jobless youths of total Rs 1 crore with a fake promise of getting them jobs at Remote Sensing Centre. Talmale was on hunt to amass a substantial amount quickly and so he conspired with Vishal Punj, an expelled leader of Bajrang Dal. Punj was a friend of deceased Nirala Kumar Jaiprakash Singh (43), a resident of Prasad Apartment, HB Town, Pardi.

According to a report, the first meeting between Talmale, Nirala Kumar and Punj took place on July 15 at a cafe in Chitnavis Centre in Civil Lines. Nirala Kumar was accompanied by his friend, Ambarish Devdutt Gole (40), a resident of Narkesari Layout, Jaiprakash Nagar. A police official said that Gole and Punj were entrusted with brokerage for the deal. After three meetings at the cafe within a week, the accused decided to carry out the deal at the farmhouse of Lucky Sanjay Turkel (22), a resident of Mariyam Nagar, in Kondhali.

On the way to the farmhouse, Talmale, Nirala Kumar, Amrish and Punj stopped at Rana Dhaba on Amravati Road on July 25. Around 9 pm, Nirala Kumar, Amrish and Talmale reached the farmhouse, where four others were already present – Turkel, Harsh Verma (22), a resident Wadi, Danish Shivpeth (21), a resident Godhani, and Harsh Saudagar Bagde (19), a resident of Dattawadi. Inside the farmhouse, Talmale and Nirala Kumar shut themselves up in a room, while the rest of the group waited outside. As Nirala Kumar pressed Talmale for the promised funds, Talmale grew anxious, fearing he might abscond with the money.

In a terrifying turn of events, Talmale took out two pistols from his bag and handed them to Lucky and Harsh Verma. Without hesitation, the two gunmen fired at Nirala Kumar and Amrish, and Talmale also shot Singh at around 10 pm. Both victims succumbed to their injuries. In an attempt to destroy the evidence, Talmale and others set the bodies ablaze by pouring petrol. However, heavy rains extinguished the fire, thwarting their initial plan.

The accused murderers wrapped the bodies in tarpaulin and kept in Ambarish’s car, devising a plan to dispose of them in Chikhaldara. Afraid of being caught if they continued their journey to Chikhaldara, Talmale made a drastic decision. Alongside Harsh Verma and Danish, he drove to the Wardha River, where they tossed the bodies in the river. By 4 am, the perpetrators returned to Nagpur and burnt their blood-stained clothes at a dilapidated building called ‘White House’ in Dattawadi.

