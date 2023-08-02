Passengers to face trouble as railways undertake mega block on Raipur-Nagpur route

Nagpur: Hundreds of passengers are set to face significant hardships as the Indian Railways has initiated a mega block to facilitate electronic interlocking of the third line in the Bilaspur-Nagpur Section. This crucial upgrade is expected to enhance operational efficiency and capacity on the railway route. However, the mega block has necessitated the cancellation of several trains, primarily serving the Raipur and Nagpur regions.

The railway administration on Tuesday announced an 18-hour block on this line. According to railway officials, the Howrah-Mumbai main line is being repaired for infrastructure development. From 9 am on August 4 till 3 pm on August 5, ie 18 hours work will be done.

According to information, last week many trains were cancelled due to the block for Rajnandgaon-Kalamna third line. These included trains running to Korba and Bilaspur and Jharsuguda. This main line of the railway is now being blocked for the second time. According to railway officials, the speed of trains will increase due to the work of the third and fourth line. Trains will run on time. At present, trains are running late by several hours.

On August 4, 08707 Raipur-Durg MEMU, 08708 Durg-Raipur MEMU, 08709 Raipur-Dongargarh MEMU, 08729 Raipur-Dongargarh MEMU will remain cancelled. While 08815/08816 Antagarh-Raipur-Antagarh DEMU will run till Durg station only. Similarly, 08710 Dongargarh-Raipur MEMU and 08730 Dongargarh-Raipur MEMU passenger special will remain cancelled on August 5, a report said.

