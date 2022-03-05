CBI conducts searches in Nagpur, Mumbai in Anil Deshmukh case

Searches were conducted on the premises owned by the Jichkar family. Jichkar family, which owned a driving school in Nagpur, was under the CBI scanner

Nagpur: In a significant development in the money laundering case, a Delhi-based team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the help of local officials from Nagpur, conducted yet another search in Nagpur in connection with the ongoing investigation against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his family members.

According to reports, it is learnt that searches were conducted on the premises owned by the Jichkar family in Mumbai and Nagpur. Sources said the Jichkar family, which owned a driving school in Nagpur, was under the scanner. Their office and residence at Shankar Nagar was searched. CBI seized electronic gadgets, mobile phones and some documents during the search.

It is pertinent to recall that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted two charge-sheets against former Anil Deshmukh in a money-laundering case.

The ED is probing allegations against Deshmukh that he had allegedly asked former Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants across Mumbai. ED officials found that Rs 4.7 crore were handed over by dismissed Assistant Inspector Vaze after extorting bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

The charge-sheets have named Deshmukh, his sons Hrishikesh and Salil as accused in the money-laundering case. Deshmukh was arrested by ED on November 2 last year and he remains in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai. The first charge-sheet was filed in August against Deshmukh’s Personal Secretary Sanjeev Palande and Personal Assistant Kundan Shinde. Deshmukh’s family-run educational trust named Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha was also named in the first chargesheet.