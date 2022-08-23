IAPWC conducts Physiotherpy camp for rural dwellers in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Indian Association of Physiotherapist women’s cell “IAPWC “Nagpur district a succeeded in conducting Physiotherapy camp for creating awareness and training exercises to the rural dwellers in order to promote , maintain health and prevent disabilities thereby improve the quality of life and decrease health care cost on the government.

IAPWC Nagpur district Physiotherapy team, Dr Megha laddha coordinator and Sub coordinators Dr Sonal Bhagat , Dr Pallavi Zade ,Dr Angelina Dias and Dr.Sangeeta Sharma PT organised the Spine care program at Spiritual center BCA Campus, Melghat district in association with “Take a step foundation “Mr.Amol Ahire – Managing Trustee,Ms.Mahima Meshramkar- Trustee,Dr. Shini Wankhede – Volunteer,

Mrs. Roshni Chauhan- Field officer

and Volunteers Dr Nishi Tiwari,Dr Priyanka Yadav and Dr Astha Patel were from Live Well Physiotherapy clinic.

Advertisement

DFO gels were sponsored by ozone pharmaceuticals and protein supplements donated by Dr.Sonal Bhagat.

Advertisement

Dr Megha started with introduction of IAPWC and its activities all over India.Followed by a lecture on Spine care by Dr Angelina and a talk on Menstrual cramps by Dr Sangeeta Sharma. A play depicting how day to day activities can cause musculoskeletal problems and just 15 minutes of exercise can maintain their health was narrated by Dr Nishi and enacted by Dr Angelina ,Dr Sonal, Dr Priyanka and Dr.Astha.

Exercise circuits for demonstration of exercises in groups was led by all the IAPWC team .

Quiz and handouts were distributed to ensure the attendees learnt exercises well .The program had good response of 30 Anganwadi workers,10 ASHA workers 40 villagers .

Dr Pallavi Zade summarised the program and proposed vote of thanks and conducted valedictory function, certificate distribution to volunteers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement