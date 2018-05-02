Done with searches in Nagpur, ED team returns to Mumbai

Nagpur: After conducting searches at three places in Nagpur for two-days, the team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) returned to Mumbai on Friday.

Sources informed that the searches were conducted at residences and offices of a coal trader, a Chartered Accountant (CA) and a man whose son is CA. The ED team arrived Nagpur on Wednesday morning and started searches with its Nagpur counterparts.

The officials concluded searches on Friday night and seized a large number of documents related including bank transactions, sources informed. On Saturday, the ED officials examined the documents again and returned to Mumbai. It may be mentioned that on May 25, residences and offices of two persons were searched by the ED officials.