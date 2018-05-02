New Guidelines: Nod to Gorewada Jungle Safari in Nagpur

Nagpur: Realising the need for providing recreational facility to citizens who were fed-up due to lockdown and restrictions on movement, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also granted permission for Gorewada Jungle Safari. The Safari is quite a hit among Nagpurians and now with start of monsoon the jungle visit can provide the much needed refreshing of moods of citizens who had become quite agitated in midst of all negativity during the pandemic. The safari can be continue till 8 pm.