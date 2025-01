Advertisement













Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts inside the Capitol Rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, Monday, January 20, 2025.

It is the 60th US presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as US president.

Gold Rate Monday 20 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 79,600 /- Gold 22 KT 74,000 /- Silver / Kg 91,600 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above