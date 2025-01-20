Free Journalism Course Aims to Empower Aspiring Reporters Across India

Advertisement













A new online journalism course is set to launch this August, aimed at empowering aspiring journalists from all walks of life. The initiative, spearheaded by Kannada News Today and Timesnib founder Satish Raj Goravigere, is designed to provide high-quality training at no cost, offering an opportunity for individuals who have been hindered by financial constraints to pursue a career in journalism.

The course is the result of a collaboration with media professionals Sai Teja, founder of Telugu Mirror, and Shivakrishna, founder of Trinethram. The goal is to create a comprehensive learning platform that addresses the gap in journalism education by offering a free course that covers essential skills, from reporting to multimedia content creation.

Addressing the Accessibility Issue in Journalism Education

Quality journalism education is often inaccessible due to high fees, and many promising individuals are unable to pursue their dreams because of financial barriers. Recognizing this issue, the course aims to make journalism training available to a broader audience, especially to those who cannot afford traditional education.

Satish Raj Goravigere highlights the importance of the initiative: “There are countless individuals with a passion for journalism who are unable to pursue their dreams due to financial constraints. This course is our way of ensuring equal access to the field and offering opportunities to those who deserve them.”

Course Highlights and Learning Objectives

The online course will cover a variety of key topics relevant to aspiring journalists, including:

News reporting and writing fundamentals

Ethics in journalism and media law

Interview techniques and investigative journalism

Digital journalism, including the creation of multimedia content

Building a professional portfolio

Participants will gain hands-on experience through case studies and real-world insights from experienced mentors. The course will be conducted online, providing flexibility for learners across India to participate and progress at their own pace.

A Collaborative Effort to Democratize Journalism Education

Sai Teja and Shivakrishna are bringing their regional expertise and unique perspectives to ensure the course resonates with diverse cultural and linguistic groups across India. Together, with Satish Raj Goravigere, they aspire to create an inclusive platform that equips learners with the tools and knowledge needed to become effective storytellers.

“We believe journalism is about amplifying voices and telling stories that matter. With this course, we want to provide individuals with the skills and confidence to make a difference,” said Sai Teja.

Shivakrishna emphasized the importance of this initiative, saying, “This course represents more than just an educational opportunity—it is a movement to democratize journalism education in India.”

Opening Doors for Future Journalists

This free journalism course offers an unparalleled opportunity for those eager to enter the media field but held back by financial challenges. Aspiring journalists can look forward to honing their skills, learning from industry experts, and pursuing their dream careers in journalism, without the burden of costly education.

This initiative marks an important step toward creating a more inclusive future for journalism in India, where talent and passion – not financial status – can determine success in the industry.