3 burglars, goldsmith arrested, booty worth Rs 24.83 lakh seized by Mankapur cops

Advertisement

Nagpur: Mankapur Police in Nagpur arrested three thieves and a goldsmith and recovered stolen gold, cash and other valuables collectively worth Rs 24.83 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Irfan Khan Hamid Khan (32), a resident of Ganjakhet Chowk, Mohammad Afsar Khan Akhtar Khan (32), a resident of Teenkhamba Chowk, Timki, Sayyed Naushad Ali Sayyed Kalimuddin Ali (32), a resident of Welcome Society, Borgaon Chowk, Gittikhadan and goldsmith Vikas alias Rinku Gaurishankar Gupta (42), a resident of Hansapuri, old Bhandara Road.

Advertisement