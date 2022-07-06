3 burglars, goldsmith arrested, booty worth Rs 24.83 lakh seized by Mankapur cops

Nagpur: Mankapur Police in Nagpur arrested three thieves and a goldsmith and recovered stolen gold, cash and other valuables collectively worth Rs 24.83 lakh from them.
The accused have been identified as Irfan Khan Hamid Khan (32), a resident of Ganjakhet Chowk, Mohammad Afsar Khan Akhtar Khan (32), a resident of Teenkhamba Chowk, Timki, Sayyed Naushad Ali Sayyed Kalimuddin Ali (32), a resident of Welcome Society, Borgaon Chowk, Gittikhadan and goldsmith Vikas alias Rinku Gaurishankar Gupta (42), a resident of Hansapuri, old Bhandara Road.
According to police, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Afsar and Sayyed Naushad had burgled gold ornaments weighing 588.36 grammes from the residence of Mohammad Faizan Ashfaquddin at Plot Nos. 32-33, Bodhad Layout, Pallotti Nagar, opposite K R C Lawns in Mankapur area. The house break-in took place in the small hours of June 22 when Mohammad Faizan Ashfaquddin and his family had gone to Bhopal to drop his sister Tasha at her parents’ house. The thieves sneaked into the house after breaking open the door lock. The intruders then took away the gold ornaments from an almirah kept in the bedroom.
Following a complaint lodged by Mohammad Faizan Ashfaquddin, Mankapur Police registered a case under Sections 454, 457,380, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. A police team checked the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot and identified the culprits. Cops then trapped the three accused Irfan Khan, Mohammad Afsar and Sayyed Naushad. During their custodial interrogation, they confessed to committing the crime and told investigators that they sold some of the ornaments to goldsmith Vikas Gupta. Police then recovered two gold rings, gold dust, Rs 4.56 lakhs cash, a moped and other valuables collectively worth Rs 24.83 lakhs from their possession. The probe revealed that the accused had committed three similar crimes in the Mankapur area.
The arrests were made by Senior PI Vaijayanti Mandavdhare, PI Anil Mandwe, API Mangala Mokashe, ASI Sunil Dagwal under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint CP Ashwathi Dorje,, Additional CP Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Zone II) Dr Sandeep Pakhale and ACP Vijayalaxmi Hiremath.