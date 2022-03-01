Doctors to spread awareness on noise pollution

Nagpur: In a meeting held at CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) on 1 March 2022, city doctors have taken up the task of spreading awareness about the ill effects of honking. This meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Atul Vaidya, Director, CSIR-NEERI. Dr. Rajiv Borle, Vice-Chancellor, Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and ENT specialists were also present on this occasion.

Dr.Sanjay Deotale, Dr. Archana Kothari, Dr. Satish Nalgundwarand Dr. Ranjit Ambad attended the meeting on behalf of Indian Medical Association. AOI Vidarbha Association of ENT specialists was represented by Dr. Samir Thakare, Dr. PrashantNikhade and Dr. Nandu Kolwadkar. This meeting with doctors was organized as a campaign against noise pollution initiated by JanAkrosh. Dr. Anil Laddhad, President, JanAkrosh, Shri ShyamBhalerao, Vice-President, JanAkrosh, Shri RavindraKaskhedikar, Secretary, JanAkrosh and other members of JanAkrosh including Shri Ashok Karandikar, Dr. Pravin Lad, Dr. R D Kawale, Shri Anil Joshi were also present on this occasion.

In the beginning, Shri Karandikar gave an overview of the functioning of ‘JanAkrosh’ and plans to control noise pollution in Nagpur. The doctors expressed concern over increasing level of noise pollution in the city which is responsible for a range of health effects including physical and psychological harm to humans. The IMA representatives and ENT specialists said that they would keep drawing the attention of residents towards adverse effects of noise and unnecessary honking on roads. IMA decided that all Medical Institutions in the city will observe ‘no honking’ on 3rd day of every month and spread the information about ill effects of noise pollution. The doctors emphasized on the need to conduct audiometric test of traffic police personnel in the city. IMA and ENT Specialists unanimously decided to regularly conduct various seminars and events so that the people should know about the common health hazards of noise pollution and safe limits of sound. Next month, Chartered Accountants will be involved in this venture to control noise pollution in the city.

Earlier, Dr. Ritesh Vijay, Sr. Principal Scientist & Head, Waste Water Technology Division, CSIR-NEERI highlighted findings of the noise mapping study done in 27 cities across Maharashtra, including Nagpur. Dr. Vijay suggested some remedial measures to reduce noise pollution levels in Nagpur.