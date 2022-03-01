Covid-19: Nagpur reports 37 fresh cases, no death; active cases at 289

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported slight increase in fresh novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases with 37 persons testing positive for virus borne disease. Fortunately, no death was reported in last 24-hours, besides; 48 persons recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 26 cases were reported from Nagpur city while seven cases cropped up in Nagpur rural. Four cases reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 5,77,533 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,336. The sum of 5,66,908 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district improved to 98.16% while active cases dropped to 289.