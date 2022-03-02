Flash strike of Aapli Bus employees ends with Nagpur cops’ intervention

Nagpur: The flash strike of drivers and conductors of Apali Bus city service to press their demand for getting payments like daily wages ended following Nagpur Police’s intervention here, on Tuesday.

The Aapli bus employees had called for strike on Tuesday morning, with unaware passengers suffering the hardships.

The representatives of employees talked to authorities regarding their demand and took the stand that they make payments as per provision in Motor Vehicles Act and GR issued by the government in 2010. The employees want that the department should fix up payments as per a GR issued in 2015, which does not make a mention of the act.

Bunty Kukde, Chairman of the Transport Committee, DCP Zone 2 Vinita S and others held dicussion and appealed them to resume duties.

The Aapli Bus employees reluctant to join the strike became ready to resume duties in police protection at Mor Bhavan Terminus. About 40 drivers joined and started operating the buses afrom afternoon. At least one bus is being operated on most of the routes plus on public demand.