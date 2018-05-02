Doctor molests junior in Mankapur Covid hospital, arrested

Nagpur: Mankapur Police have arrested a senior doctor of Medicare Hospital for allegedly outraging the modesty of a junior doctor in the changing room of the hospital on Monday evening. The accused has been identified as Dr Nandu Rahangdale.

According to police sources, the 24-year-old victim had just joined the Mankapur based hospital. In her complaint the victim has alleged that Dr Rahangdale came to her when she was engaged in her work and placed his hand over her shoulder. He then, reportedly took her to the changing while engaging her in a conversation. There was a lady present in the room. Dr Rahangdale asked her to leave and allegedly grabbed the victim. The accused then touched her inappropriately, the victim has alleged and said that Dr Rahangdale has also threatened her to do not narrate this incident to anyone when she opposed.

The victim reportedly pushed the accused and stormed outside the changing room. She subsequently, went home and narrated the entire incident to her family. Following which they approached Mankapur cops with a complaint.

The incident has created ripples in the medical fraternity, as this was second such incident reported from the hospital within a week. Earlier, a doctor from Ajni based Old Age Home was booked for molesting nurse. The doctor has later granted anticipatory bail from the Sessions Court.



