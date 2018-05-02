Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Apr 28th, 2021

    DCP Lohit Matani leads route march in Zone 3, beefs up police presence in area

    Nagpur: In a bid to implement strict curfew like situation amid rise in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outrage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Lohit Matani conducted route march in the area of Tanda Peth, Nail Talav, Bangladesh and Khairipura area on Wednesday.

    DCP Matani also beefed up police presence in the area. The DCP made special arrangements of two staff members of the respective police station to be deployed at each chowk of these sensitive areas. DCP Matani has gave them a jurisdiction of half kilometer each for patrolling and asked them to implement a strict curfew like situation from 4pm to 10pm.

    The same suit will be followed under Lakadganj Police Station and in Premnagar area of Shantinagar Police Station from 4 pm starting from Wednesday.


