    Published On : Wed, Apr 28th, 2021
    Vaccine shortage looms as slots open for all

    Vaccine shortage looms ahead for India. Rajasthan Health Minister says there are 3.25 crore people in the state between 18-45 yrs of age. “So we’ll need 7 cr doses of vaccine. Our officers spoke to SII. They had booked 3.75 cr doses. SII told them that they won’t be able to supply till May 15 what Centre ordered, how can they supply to us?”

    The mega vaccination centre at BKC, Mumbai was shut today after it ran out of vaccines.

    Meanwhile, a public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the different rates for COVID-19 vaccines for the Centre and state governments and requesting direction to the Serum Institute of India (SSI) and Bharat Biotech to sell their vaccines at a uniform rate of Rs 150 per dose. The PIL, filed on April 24 by advocate Fayzan Khan and three law students, said the vaccine is presumed to be an essential commodity and hence its management and distribution cannot be left in the hands of private companies. “These pharma giants are milking the fear psychosis of the increased death rates due to COVID-19,” it said.


