    Lady doctor, lecturer hubby, 2 kids found dead in Koradi house

    Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident that sent jitters among the locals in Koradi area, as many as four members of the Rane family living in the vicinity were found dead inside a house on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Sushma, her husband Dheeraj and their two kids Dhruvya (11) and Vanya (6).

    Sushma was a doctor by profession, working with Dhantoli based hospital while her husband Dheeraj was a professor associated with city based prominent engineering college. Both reportedly shared a healthy relationship and were earning a handful livelihood. The incident has left their family members and neighbors baffled and in a state of shock. It was not immediately known what led to the death of the family. Even police could not confirm whether it was suicide or any other foul play.

    Speaking with Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone V, Neelotpal said that Sushma was found hanging in a room while Dheeraj along with his kids were found dead lying on a bed in the adjacent room.

    “We cannot jump on any conclusion for now. The bodies have been sent to autopsy. Only after the postmortem report comes out, the actual cause of death can be ascertained,” he added.

    In the meantime, Koradi police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter. The incident has left the entire area in the grip of gloom.

