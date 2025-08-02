DMIHER(DU) Hosts CCRH’s Dr. Harleen Kaur to Explore Collaborative Research in Integrated Medicine

Advertisement



The Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (Deemed to be University) [DMIHER(DU)] Off Campus was privileged to host Dr. Harleen Kaur, Research Officer & Editor of the Indian Journal of Research in Homeopathy, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), New Delhi, during her recent visit to the 1,020-bedded multi-super speciality Shalinitai Meghe Hospital, College & Research Center (SMHHCRC)—the teaching hospital of Datta Meghe Medical College, a constituent unit of DMIHER(DU).

Dr. Kaur also visited the Shalinitai Meghe Homeopathy Hospital, College & Research Center, nurtured at DMIHER(DU) Off Campus, which is likewise a constituent unit of the University. DMIHER(DU) is among India’s highest-ranked NAAC-accredited health universities, known for its academic excellence, healthcare innovation, and multi-disciplinary research initiatives

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The primary focus of Dr. Kaur’s visit was to review the infrastructure and explore possibilities for joint collaborative trials in Homeopathy. She emphasised that, in today’s healthcare landscape, Integrated Medicine—the scientific amalgamation of conventional and alternative systems—holds immense promise in delivering holistic, patient-centric care. She noted that evidence-based research is vital for validating, refining, and seamlessly integrating therapies such as Homeopathy with Allopathy to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction, and reduce the disease burden. Such collaborative efforts bridge the gap between traditional wisdom and modern science, fostering innovation in healthcare delivery.

Dr. Kaur lauded the proactive vision of DMIHER(DU) leadership in championing Integrated Medicine research and expressed a positive inclination to advance this collaboration.

Following the visit, Dr. Anup Marar, Director, DMIHER(DU) Off Campus, felicitated Dr. Kaur and her team for inspiring the DMIHER(DU) fraternity to further strengthen Integrated Medicine practices aimed at benefiting the wider population.

She conveyed her appreciation for DMIHER(DU)’s unique model of integrated clinical practice—seamlessly combining Ayurveda, Allopathy, Homeopathy, Yoga, Dietetics, and multi-disciplinary visits for each newly admitted patient—and stated that this approach is worthy of being showcased to the Union Government as a replicable model of patient care.

The visit was coordinated by Dr. Prashant Bharbat, Principal–SMHHCRC, along with Dr. Nandkishore Bankar, Dr. Manish Deshmukh, Dr. Vinod Khawase, and the dedicated teams of SMHHCRC & SMHRC, who presented the University’s research strengths and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing scientifically backed Integrated Medicine.