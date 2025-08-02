Instagram Video Defames Nagpur Police: FIR Filed Against ‘Hey Bawa, Nagpur’ Page

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an incident that has sparked controversy, a video defaming Nagpur Police was posted on the Instagram page ‘Hey Bawa, Nagpur’, leading to an FIR being registered at Gittikhadan Police Station. The video allegedly used obscene language against police officers and misrepresented an official traffic enforcement incident.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 1, 2025, when a woman approached Traffic Inspector Suhas Chaudhary at the Gittikhadan police station, requesting the release of her two-wheeler (MH-49-BT-7697) that had been towed from a no-parking zone. She pleaded for leniency, stating she had an urgent need to leave and requested the vehicle be released without paying the fine.

Gold Rate 02 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,800 /- Gold 22 KT 92,800/- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,11,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Inspector Chaudhary, moved by her request, instructed the staff of the private towing company VIPL to release the vehicle. However, shortly afterward, a man accompanying the woman—identified as Vinod Kalyani—got into an argument with the towing staff outside the police station.

Kalyani reportedly questioned why a private staff member had possession of the police challan machine. Inspector Chaudhary clarified that the device was officially assigned to the contractor by the authorities. Unconvinced, Kalyani began recording a video on his phone and, during the process, used highly abusive and obscene language towards the police, including derogatory slurs.

Following this, both the woman and Kalyani left the premises with the vehicle. However, later that afternoon around 4 PM, the controversial video was uploaded and shared via the Instagram page “Hey Bawa, Nagpur”, which has a notable following in the city. The video soon went viral, drawing attention and criticism.

Inspector Chaudhary later filed an official complaint stating that the video had tarnished the image of Nagpur Police and misrepresented facts to the public.

Based on the complaint, Gittikhadan Police registered a case against:

Vinod Kalyani ,

, The woman driver of vehicle MH-49-BT-7697, and

The administrator(s) of the ‘Hey Bawa, Nagpur’ Instagram page.

They have been booked under relevant sections of the BNS including Sections 296, 221, 256(2), 3(5), as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology Act for publishing and circulating obscene and defamatory content.

Further investigation is currently underway.