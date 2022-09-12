Bhandara PSI booked for making objectionable comments on PM Modi

Advertisement

Nagpur: Kotwali Police in Nagpur have registered a case against a Police-Sub Inspector (PSI), currently posted in Bhandara, for allegedly making objectionable comments on Facebook against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other leaders and respected institutions. Nagpur police took the matter seriously when it came to light, according to media reports.

The reports said that the PSI was transferred to Bhandara district last year from Nagpur. He was posted in Nagpur as a constable. He became a PSI through departmental examination and was subsequently posted in Bhandara. From the very beginning, he has been uploading objectionable things on social media about the leader, his family, and other respected institutions. As he was connected with very few people on Facebook, nobody took him seriously.The PSI became very aggressive after the change of power in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

According to reports, the accused PSI started abusing Prime Minister Modi and other leaders on social media. The PSI was abusing both the government and the Opposition on Facebook. He uploaded a status on WhatsApp related to a political group. After seeing the status, a Mahal resident in Nagpur approached the Kotwali police and submitted a complaint against the accused PSI.

Taking the matter seriously, the Kotwali police have registered a case under Sections 294, 295(a), 500, 504 of the IPC read with Section 67 of IT Act and started investigations. However, the name of the PSI was not confirmed by Kotwali police.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement