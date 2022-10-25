WhatsApp outage: Users unable to send or receive messages

Meta-owned social messaging app WhatsApp is down with many users complaining that they were unable to send or receive messages.

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks websites, there were more than 11,400 reports from users regarding the functioning of the app.

While 68% of the faced problems with sending messages, 19% has troubles with server connection and 14% had issues with the overall app.

WhatsApp for Business, the platform’s version designed for companies and businesses to carry out commercial transactions, also showed a spike in the number of reports flagged on Downdetector.

Meta has responded to Business Today’s queries on WhatsApp outage. The Meta company spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.” Users are even complaining about issues with the calling feature on WhatsApp. The app is not going past the ‘calling’ phase to the ringing phase. WhatsApp has undergone a similar outage last year in October. WhatsApp users are also turning to Twitter to report the outage. Considering the wide range of outage, this could be one of the worst episodes for the instant messaging application.

