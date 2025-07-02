Youth Killed at Wedding in Nagpur; Police Nab Key Accused, Invoke MCOCA

Nagpur — In a shocking case of violence at a wedding ceremony, a 23-year-old youth, Vihang Manish Rangari, was murdered in Yashodharanagar area of Nagpur on February 20, 2025. The incident, triggered by a personal grudge, has now led to the arrest of the main accused, Birju Deepak Wadhwe, and MCOCA charges against nine accused, including a juvenile in conflict with the law.

Incident Details

According to the police complaint, the incident occurred near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Cultural Hall in Bilgaon. The victim’s friend was attending his sister’s wedding when the accused, Birju Wadhwe, arrived at the venue with his associates. Upset over his romantic interest marrying someone else, Wadhwe began verbally abusing guests.

When Vihang Rangari tried to calm him down, Birju attacked him with a sharp weapon. Another accused, Aryan Uike, hurled a cement block at Vihang’s chest, while others joined in the assault and verbally abused the complainant. Vihang, critically injured, was rushed to Mayo Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police Investigation & Action

Yashodharanagar Police promptly registered a case and launched an investigation. Eight of the nine accused, including a minor, were arrested on February 22 and 24. During the probe, it was found that the accused were part of an organized criminal gang formed for economic gain and dominance, prompting police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Manhunt and Arrest of Main Accused

The main accused, Birju Deepak Wadhwe, had been absconding since the incident, frequently changing his location to evade capture. Acting on confidential intelligence and technical tracking, a police team under the leadership of PI Ramesh Khune finally apprehended him.

Commendable Police Effort

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, DCP Niketan Kadam, and ACP Satyaveer Bandiwar. The arrest team included PI Ramesh Khune, Crime PI Suhas Raut, and PSIs Sadashiv Kanse, Amol Rathod, along with constables Ganesh Gupta, Kishore Devagan, Prashant Kodape, Prashant Lanjewar, Sunny Matel, Rohit Ramteke, Ritesh Dudhe, Amol Bhendekar, Rahul Shetty, and Nitesh Mishra.

Authorities have assured strict legal action in the case to ensure justice for the victim and to deter gang-related activities in the city.