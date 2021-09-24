Covid-19: Nagpur reports 7 fresh cases, no cases in rural areas

Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Friday reported seven fresh cases and zero deaths attributed to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). In the last 24-hours, 15 people recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, five cases were reported from Nagpur Municipal boundaries, two cases were reported from outside the district. No cases were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,93,250 and the number of deaths stand still at 10,120. The sum of 4,83,047 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.93% while active cases stood at 83.