Display of high-beam lights banned near Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: In a significant move, Aswati Dorje, Joint Commissioner of Police ( Joint CP) has banned the display of high intensity beam lights within 15-kilometre radius of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, for two months from 6 pm to 6 am starting Tuesday, September 20.

The Joint CP Dorje stated in an official order, “Some pilots have brought to notice that high beam lights are being used in the programmes organised in nearby areas of the airport (air field). Due to the display of beam lights, the pilot’s eyes might get distracted with the possibility of an accident,” she said.

The order states that no person must display beam lights during the said period failing which action will be initiated under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She further stated that “Citizens living around the airport surrounding 15 km (air field radius) under Nagpur Police Commissionerate shall be prohibited to use beam lights from 6 pm to 6 am. The prohibitory orders shall be in force from September 20, 2022 for the next two months.

There are a number of residential colonies and marriage halls located around the Nagpur Airport. Use of such lights is common during marriages and other public programmes. Management companies, wedding halls, often use such high beam lights which often cause distraction to the pilots. Earlier, the Airport authorities had said the use of such lights could lead to accidents, thus, endangering many innocent lives.

The Nagpur Airport is busy during the day and night as the runway is used by fight jets and along with domestic and international flights. The lights may distract pilots leading to aviation disaster, the order explained.

