Suspended ASI Shyam Mishra’s suicide threat puts Nagpur Police on toes

Nagpur: Following his suspension, over an allegation of being drunk on duty, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to Nagpur Police Headquarters (HQ) stormed out of his house on the pretext that he’ll do something to himself. Fearing the worst, his wife approached Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. Sensing the gravity of the situation, CP Kumar roped in other senior officials in search of the ASI. The search operation proved futile as the cops could not find the ASI Shyam Mishra. However, police managed to talk to him on phone.

Mishra, who was deployed at Gate No 5 of High Court on Sunday night, was reportedly found intoxicated on duty by Night Round Officer of Gittikhadan Second PI Vinayak Koli. ASI Mishra also picked up scuffle with PI Koli, after being confronted by the senior officer at around 3 am on Monday. Following which he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical examination. The report revealed Mishra was under the influence of liquor.

Subsequently, Mishra was suspended on Monday. On the same day, following suspension, Mishra reportedly left his house on the pretext that he’ll do something to himself and senior officials will be responsible for it. His wife then approached CP Kumar. CP Kumar along with other officials ensured all the measures to trace Mishra.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Mishra denied all the allegations and claimed that this is a conspiracy against him.

Notably, ASI Mishra is not new to controversies. He has been suspended in the past too. The video of Mishra dancing at the party of notorious goon Aabu Khan, who is in Nagpur Central Jail, had gone viral in the past.

-Ravikant Kamble

