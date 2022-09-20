Didn’t get Ind vs Aus match tickets? Redeem yourself with Rs 75 movie ticket with National Cinema Day on Sept 23

Advertisement

Nagpur: While many Nagpurians are disheartened over failure in securing India vs Australia T20 match tickets, there’s good news on offer on September 23 in the form of National Cinema Day!

Following America’s footsteps, which marked National Cinema Day earlier this month by offering a movie ticket for just $3, the multiplexes in India have decided to follow suit. Notably, at the beginning of September, the multiplexes had decided to sell tickets for just Rs. 75 on September 16, as part of National Cinema Day. However, the much awaited celebrations were pushed by a week at the insistence of Disney, the makers of Brahmastra.

Now, the National Cinema Day will be held on Friday, September 23, same day as the Ind vs Aus T20 match is scheduled at Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Jamtha here. Braving the thought of evening rains, the cricket lovers from Second Capital of the State have already showered overwhelming ardour on India vs Australia match, as the online tickets were sold out within minutes.

Notably, the sale of match tickets commenced on Sunday, September 18 at 10 am. However, within minutes, the tickets were sold out. This has left many cricket fans disheartened. Several fans took the matter to Twitter, questioning the transparency of the online sale.

However, there’s no need to feel disheartened, with National Cinema Day celebrations on the same day as Ind vs Aus battle, you can throng nearby theatres and watch any movie for Rs 75 a ticket with your near and dear ones.

As it is with Ind vs Aus tickets being sold out at Paytm Insider, the black-marketing is rampant. Tickets are being sold thrice and even five times of the actual rate by touts online. Under such mischievous circumstances, one could opt for movies to mark another historical day in making with National Cinema Day.

– Shubham Nagdeve

