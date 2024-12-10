How to Play Casino Games via PariPesa App?

Advertisement













PariPesa has its own mobile application, through which players can play their favorite casino games within a few minutes. All the casino games that will be available to them on the official website can also be found while using the app on their Android or iOS devices. With its availability across both operating systems, PariPesa mobile has been easier for players to get started with the application and grab winnings. The new users on the app can also claim the casino package, which offers them 130,000 INR and 150 free spins on their first four deposits. In this guide, players can have a look at the process of playing casino games via the app.

Download the PariPesa App

First of all, players will have to download the app on their Android or iOS devices, which can be completed within a few minutes and requires a stable internet connection. Android users can follow the steps given below to download the app:

Go to the official PariPesa website and open the app section. Start the application file download by clicking on the Android option and wait for it to be completed. When the download gets completed, players will be asked to allow “Install from Unknown Sources” from their device settings for the respective browser. Install the app on your Android devices, and it will be ready to use.

Meanwhile, the iOS users will be able to download the app directly from the App Store, but they will have to change the country to Nigeria.

Register an Account via PariPesa App

After downloading the app on your Android or iOS devices, players can now open it and go through the registration process by following the steps given below:

Navigate to the registration page and choose from methods like phone number, one click, and social media accounts. As the registration form appears, players can provide all the necessary details on the page. Those who have chosen a phone number will also have to request a verification code for the same, which will help them verify the registration details. Agree with the app’s terms and conditions and click on the register option.

Therefore, players will have their accounts created on this app within a few minutes. If they already have an account, they can enter their credentials at the login page to regain access to the same.

Deposit Funds at PariPesa App

Now, players will require some funds to their account at PariPesa, which will help them to play the available casino games.

Go to the deposit page and select among methods like Paytm, UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, Bitcoin, USDT, and many others. Enter the deposit amount (minimum deposit is 100 INR) and proceed to complete the payment. Players will be able to instantly complete the payment if the payment app is downloaded on their devices. As it gets completed, they will be redirected to their account, and funds will be reflected.

Thus, mobile bettors will be able to enjoy quick deposits via the app.

Start Playing with Paripesa App for Android and iOS

Players can now choose among any of the available casino games on the app, such as Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, Poker, Jackpot Games, Aviator, Live Casino, and various others.

Wait for the chosen casino game to open and adjust the amount for which you want to play in a single round. As the amount gets adjusted, players can click on the play option. Now, they can wait for the round to come to an end, which will let them know about the winnings they have secured from the same.

Depending on their wins, players can adjust the bet amount and play further rounds of the game.