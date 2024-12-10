Green Horizon Summit 2024: CII and CSIR-NEERI Drive Sustainability Agenda

Advertisement













Nagpur: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Vidarbha Zone, in partnership with CSIR-NEERI, successfully hosted the Green Horizon Summit 2024, centered on the theme “Navigating Sustainability for a Thriving Future.”The summit, held at CSIR-NEERI Nagpur, focused on addressing key environmental challenges under the broader framework of “Ecology, Environment, Earth, Science, Ocean, and Water (E3OW).”

The event attracted a distinguished panel of experts, policymakers, and industry leaders, all committed to forging actionable strategies for a sustainable and resilient future.

The summit highlighted three key areas of concern:

– Water and Wastewater Management

– Environmental Sustainability and Decarbonisation

– Solid Waste Management and Circular Economy

The opening session featured insights from notable speakers:

– Mr. Shailesh Awale, Chairman, CII Vidarbha Zonal Council, emphasized the need for innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

– Mr. Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL Nagpur, shared the industry’s role in driving sustainability.

– Dr. Atul N. Vaidya, Director, CSIR-NEERI, spoke on scientific advancements in environmental protection.

– Mr. Shree Jamdar, Vice Chairman, CII Vidarbha Zonal Council, stressed collaborative efforts for a greener future.

– Dr. Amit Bansiwal, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEERI, outlined strategies for effective waste management.

The summit concluded with a collective pledge to build a sustainable and thriving world for future generations. Mr. Anurag Tiwari, Zonal Head, CII Vidarbha Zone, expressed gratitude to the speakers and participants for their contributions, calling the event a landmark moment for environmental collaboration.

“Together, we can transform today’s challenges into opportunities for tomorrow,” remarked Mr. Tiwari, emphasizing the importance of shared responsibility.

The Green Horizon Summit 2024 has set the stage for actionable change, reaffirming the commitment of stakeholders to environmental sustainability and innovation.