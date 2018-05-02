Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Hooch den owner kills customer over over pending dues in Yashodhara Nagar

    Nagpur: A petty verbal duel over pending liquor dues triggered fit of rage resulting into a brutal murder under Yashodhara Nagar police station late night on Friday. A hooch den owner killed a Manjari based man with sharp edged weapons on Friday midnight. This was the second murder reported in city boundaries within a span of 24 hours.

    According to police sources, the accused Golu Raut owns an illegal hooch den in Manjari village under Yashodhara police station. The deceased Subodh Meshram was his regular customer. However, Subodh would often consume liquor on the credit. This led to heavy unpaid dues, following which, the duo would often get into fight.

    On Friday night Subodh approached Golu ‘s shop and asked for liquor on credit. However, as Golu refused to offer him booze and demanded money, the duo picked up a quarrel. The minor argument soon took ugly turn after, Golu reportedly attacked Subodh with sharp edged weapons, killing him on the spot.

    In the meantime, Yashodara Nagar cops registered a case of murder against Golu, who is reportedly absconding.

    It is likely to mention that, this was the second murder within 24 hour. Wathoda police have booked two youths in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man in Manav Nagar. The accused and the deceased, Yash Thakre were reportedly friends and had developed enmity over a financial dispute.

    The accused duo who were later nabbed by Crime Branch Unit 4, attacked Thakre, a resident of Sanjay Nagar Slums with sharp edged weapons.

