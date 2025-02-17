Electrifying Abhang Repost, a live fusion band, enthral Khasdar Jyeshtha Mahotsav in Nagpur

The evening became even more special when Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, the guest of honour, graced the concluding function of Khasdar Jyeshtha Nagrik Sanskrutik Mahotsav

Nagpur: The concluding function of the Khasdar Jyeshtha Nagrik Sanskrutik Mahotsav in Nagpur witnessed an electrifying performance as Abhang Repost, a live fusion band, enthralled the audience with its innovative blend of traditional Marathi Abhangs and contemporary musical styles. The event, held at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, created a spiritual and euphoric atmosphere, leaving the senior citizens spellbound.

The evening became even more special when Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, the guest of honour, lauded the young musicians. Deeply moved by their presentation, he showered praises, calling it an “unforgettable experience” that seamlessly blended faith, tradition, and youthful energy.

The audience was in for a rare treat as six young artists, dressed in modern attire, brought centuries-old devotional poetry to life with the energy of a live band. The fusion of Sant Parampara (saint tradition) with rock, jazz, and folk rhythms captivated the listeners, who could not resist clapping, swaying, and even breaking into dance.

The performance proved that devotion knows no boundaries — whether clad in jeans or dhoti, one can still be immersed in the divine spirit of Vitthal Bhakti.

The band, comprising lead singer Pratish Mhaske, Dushyant Devrukhkar (drums), Swapnil Tarphe (bass guitar), Ajay Vawhal (guitar), Tushar Totare (harmonium), and Roshan Ade (tabla), transformed timeless Abhangs into contemporary masterpieces. Their soulful renditions of Lahanpan Dega Deva, Mani Nahi Bhav Mhane Deva Mala Pav, Deh Devache Mandir, Devachiye Dwari Ubha Kshanbhari, and Chandanache Haath sent the audience into devotional bliss. The auditorium echoed with chants of Vitthal, Vitthal, Jai Hari Vitthal as the seniors wholeheartedly embraced the performance.

The concert reached a crescendo with an emotionally charged rendition of Pasaydan, leaving the audience in awe. Thunderous applause and continuous chants of once more resonated throughout the auditorium. The senior citizens, visibly touched by the performance, expressed their admiration for how the younger generation beautifully preserved and reimagined the rich tradition of Marathi Abhangs.

“Never abandon your dreams; they are meant to be fulfilled. Your inner voice never lies — listen to it and keep moving towards your goal,” said Mithun Chakraborty, as he addressed the concluding function of the festival later.

“The purpose and vision of Khasdar Jyeshtha Nagrik Sanskrutik Mahotsav are truly commendable. I wish its essence remains unchanged, allowing it to thrive and achieve great success,” said Mithun Chakraborty.

During the event, senior journalist Sudhir Pathak was felicitated by the Senior Citizens’ Foundation in recognition of his contributions. In his acceptance speech, he expressed his deep respect for GT Madkholkar, stating, “I had the privilege of sitting in the chair once occupied by Madkholkar, and I did whatever I could to uphold its legacy.”

He further urged for the establishment of a memorial in Nagpur to honour the legendary journalist and celebrate the city’s rich journalistic heritage. The two-day festival for senior citizens aimed to encourage participation of senior citizens and bring happiness to their lives.

Datta Meghe, former Member of Parliament and Working President of the festival, along with Nilesh Sathe, former Head at LIC, Dr Sanjay Ugemuge, and Sudhir Pathak, former Editor of Tarun Bharat, were prominently present. Pathak was felicitated by Chakraborty for his work in journalism.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, addressed the gathering over a phone call, and mentioned that he was in Prayagraj and unable to attend the closing ceremony. He expressed his gratitude to Mithun Chakraborty for his presence and appreciated the efforts of the organising committee and backstage supporters.