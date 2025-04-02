Nagpur Experiences Weather Shift with Cool Winds and Rainfall, Offering Respite from Heat

Advertisement



Nagpur: The onset of April has brought a noticeable change in Nagpur’s weather patterns. Influenced by a western disturbance, the city experienced cool winds and light rainfall, providing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat.

Late-night showers accompanied by gusty winds led to a significant drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures. Over the past 24 hours, the entire Vidarbha region recorded a decrease in minimum temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover also contributed to maximum temperatures falling below the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes this temporary cool spell to northwesterly winds and anticipates that these conditions will persist for the next 48 hours, maintaining pleasant weather across Nagpur and the broader Vidarbha region. However, the IMD forecasts a gradual increase in temperatures starting next week.

7-Day Weather Forecast for Nagpur:

Date Condition High (°F) Low (°F) Wednesday, April 02 Partly sunny with thunderstorms in the afternoon 97°F (36°C) 72°F (22°C) Thursday, April 03 Sun and clouds with isolated thunderstorms 91°F (33°C) 72°F (22°C) Friday, April 04 Hazy sunshine 96°F (36°C) 72°F (22°C) Saturday, April 05 Less humid with hazy sunshine 102°F (39°C) 70°F (21°C) Sunday, April 06 Very warm with hazy sunshine 105°F (41°C) 71°F (22°C) Monday, April 07 Very warm with plenty of sun 107°F (42°C) 73°F (23°C) Tuesday, April 08 Remaining very warm with sunshine 105°F (40°C) 74°F (23°C)

