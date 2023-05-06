“Wah Tadoba,” says a thrilled Sachin after sighting tiger at Tadoba

Nagpur: The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who stayed in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) sighted a majestic tiger on Friday during jungle safari. Sachin was happy because in every visit to Tadoba he saw a tiger. He expressed his feelings by saying ‘Wah Tadoba’. Sources have informed that Sachin will go on safari today, Saturday too.

Sachin came to Nagpur with his wife Anjali and friends from Mumbai on Thursday. Further they reached Tadoba by road. On the very first day, on Thursday, he took an evening safari from Kolara Gate. Satisfied by the sight of wildlife, Sachin left for safari again through this same gate on Friday morning.

After some time, a tiger made an appearance before him. In the evening safari in the Alizanza area in the buffer, there too they saw a tiger. Everyone, including Sachin, has expressed satisfaction with the sight of tigers in both the core and buffer areas. Sachin visits Tadoba every year.

He has seen a tiger in every visit so far. As the weather is rainy at present, the chances of seeing a tiger are less. However, sources said that Sachin had a tiger sighting in both the safaris.

In the last week of February, Sachin came to Tadoba. He enjoyed tiger safaris from different gates like Kolara, Madnapur and Alijanja. As many as six safaris were done in three days. In the meantime, he was also visited by famous tigers like Bhanuskhindi tigress and her four cubs, Babli and her three cubs, Chhota Matka tiger.

Satisfied with this experience, Sachin said on his way back, “The experience in Tadoba was thrilling. This forest is a planned one. Thank you to the guards and staff from the area.’ The message indicated that he would be back soon.

