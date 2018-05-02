Dilip Walse Patil is new Maharashtra home minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday forwarded Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and informed him that Dilip Walse Patil will now be taking charge of the state Home department.

Dilip Walse Patil is currently Mahrashtra’s minister for labour and excise.

The Maharashtra government also decided that the Excise Ministry will be given to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is already in charge of the State Finance Ministry.

The labour ministry portfolio, however, will be given to Hasan Mushrif.



