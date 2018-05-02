    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 5th, 2021

    HRD Forum organizes Webinar on “Dynamics of Industrial Relations in India”

    on Friday, 9th April 2021 on zoom

    HRD Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “Dynamics of Industrial Relations in India” on Friday, 9th April 2021 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm on zoom.

    Internationally known personality, Dr Rajen Mehrotra, former Senior Employers’ Specialist for South Asian Region with International Labor Organization (ILO) will be key speaker of the session. He is former Corporate Head of HR with ACC Ltd & Former Corporate Head of Manufacturing & HR with Novartis India Ltd. He continues to maintain close links with the academic world as a visiting faculty with some of the IIMs.

    For details & registration contact VIA : 0712-2561211 or Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443) or Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860).

    Program is open for all and to know about Human Resource & Industrial Relations from the renowned speaker, kindly join the zoom Meeting ID 88685853768 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88685853768.

    Industrialists, HR & IR Professionals, Entrepreneurs are cordially invited to join the session, says press note joint issued by Hemant Lodha, Chairman of VIA HRD Forum.


    Trending In Nagpur
    HRD Forum organizes Webinar on “Dynamics of Industrial Relations in India”
    HRD Forum organizes Webinar on “Dynamics of Industrial Relations in India”
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरेमध्ये नैतिकता असेल तर राजीनामा दयावा : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरेमध्ये नैतिकता असेल तर राजीनामा दयावा : आ.कृष्णा खोपडे
    Break the chain order is death warrant for traders: Dipen Agrawal
    Break the chain order is death warrant for traders: Dipen Agrawal
    Contribution of Nagpur Smart City is laudable: Mayor
    Contribution of Nagpur Smart City is laudable: Mayor
    ब्रेक दी चेन : मेट्रो ट्रेनच्या वेळेमध्ये बदल
    ब्रेक दी चेन : मेट्रो ट्रेनच्या वेळेमध्ये बदल
    Video: To “Break the Chain”, Administration issues fresh lockdown rules amid rising COVID cases in Nagpur
    Video: To “Break the Chain”, Administration issues fresh lockdown rules amid rising COVID cases in Nagpur
    गिरोला स्मशानभूमीची जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांकडून पाहणी
    गिरोला स्मशानभूमीची जिल्हाधिकाऱ्यांकडून पाहणी
    Five stolen bikes seized during raid on gambling den in Pardi
    Five stolen bikes seized during raid on gambling den in Pardi
    Gang of armed goons damage 12 vehicles in Panchpaoli
    Gang of armed goons damage 12 vehicles in Panchpaoli
    सोशल मीडियांवरील अफवांपासून दूर राहा, डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घ्या
    सोशल मीडियांवरील अफवांपासून दूर राहा, डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घ्या
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145