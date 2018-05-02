HRD Forum organizes Webinar on “Dynamics of Industrial Relations in India”

on Friday, 9th April 2021 on zoom

HRD Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a webinar on “Dynamics of Industrial Relations in India” on Friday, 9th April 2021 from 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm on zoom.

Internationally known personality, Dr Rajen Mehrotra, former Senior Employers’ Specialist for South Asian Region with International Labor Organization (ILO) will be key speaker of the session. He is former Corporate Head of HR with ACC Ltd & Former Corporate Head of Manufacturing & HR with Novartis India Ltd. He continues to maintain close links with the academic world as a visiting faculty with some of the IIMs.

For details & registration contact VIA : 0712-2561211 or Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443) or Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860).

Program is open for all and to know about Human Resource & Industrial Relations from the renowned speaker, kindly join the zoom Meeting ID 88685853768 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88685853768.

Industrialists, HR & IR Professionals, Entrepreneurs are cordially invited to join the session, says press note joint issued by Hemant Lodha, Chairman of VIA HRD Forum.



