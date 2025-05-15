Dilapidated Building Vacated, High Court Informed About Removal of Belongings

Advertisement



Nagpur: To prevent any untoward incident due to the dangerous condition of a dilapidated building, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued a notice on May 6, 2025, instructing its immediate evacuation. Challenging this notice, Kishore Jham filed a petition in the High Court. However, the petitioner later sought permission to withdraw the plea, keeping the NMC’s notice in view.

Meanwhile, a tenant residing in the same building filed an intervention application. During the hearing, considering the risk to life and property, the High Court advised the intervener to vacate the premises voluntarily. The intervener requested time and subsequently vacated the premises under their possession and submitted a report in the court confirming the removal of belongings.

24-Hour Eviction Notice Contested

Advocate Kotwal, representing the intervener, objected that the NMC’s notice allowed only 24 hours to vacate the premises, which was insufficient. He argued that reasonable time should have been provided to respond.

The NMC’s counsel defended the notice, stating it was based on a structural audit report issued by VNIT on January 30, 2025. It was also submitted that the building had previously been evaluated and found structurally unstable. Taking this into account, the court observed that occupants should have been given adequate time to respond and act.

High Court Grants 7 Days for Evacuation

During the hearing, the High Court asked Advocate Kotwal if the intervener would be willing to vacate the premises within 7 days to prevent any threat to life or property. Upon receiving a positive response based on the intervener’s instructions, the court placed a temporary stay on the May 6, 2025 notice for 7 days and directed the premises to be vacated during this period.

Following the court’s order, the premises were vacated, and a report confirming the removal of essential belongings was duly submitted to the court.

