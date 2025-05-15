Butibori Flyover Still Shut After 4 Months, Nagpur Demands Answers

The Much-Awaited Butibori Flyover Remains Non-Operational Even After 4 Months of Maintenance, Disrupting Daily Commute and Industrial Logistics

Nagpur: Despite assurances and the completion of maintenance work, the Butibori flyover—a crucial connector for Nagpur’s industrial and logistics corridor—remains non-operational even after four months, leaving thousands of daily commuters and transport operators in a state of continued inconvenience.

Previously, in an exclusive conversation with RJ Farhan, the popular morning voice of 98.3 Mirchi and fondly known as Nagpur ki Jaan, NHAI Chief General Manager Mr. Rakesh Prakash Singh had committed to reopening the flyover before 15th May. This statement was made public as part of Mirchi’s continued efforts to highlight and address pressing civic issues.

However, with the promised deadline now passed, the flyover still remains closed, raising concerns over delays and lack of transparency in execution. RJ Farhan has now directly questioned the unfulfilled assurance, asking the pointed question on behalf of Nagpur:

“Kya Hua Tera Vada, NHAI?”

The continued closure is affecting not only daily office-goers and residents of Butibori but also causing bottlenecks for industrial transport vehicles, which rely heavily on this route for smooth movement of goods in and out of one of Maharashtra’s major industrial zones.

Mirchi 98.3 continues to amplify the voice of the people, demanding accountability and timely completion of infrastructure projects that are vital to the city’s economy and quality of life. The station remains committed to following up on this issue until the flyover is fully functional.

