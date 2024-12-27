Digital nightmare: Nagpurians lost Rs 50.06 crore to cyber crooks in 2024!!

Advertisement













Nagpur: The rise in cybercrimes in Nagpur, the State’s second capital, has become a growing concern. As per the data shared by the Cyber Police in the city, the surge in cybercrimes in 2024 is alarming, with a total of Rs 50.06 crore defrauded from citizens from January 1 to December 15 2024. The statistics, compiled from the cases solved by the police, indicate an undeniable rise in the activities of cybercriminals in the region.

144 cases filed at Nagpur Cyber Police Station

Among the cases registered, 144 were lodged at the Nagpur City Cyber Police Station from January 1 to December 15 2024, involving financial frauds amounting to over ₹50 crore (₹50,06,69,000). As part of the investigation, bank accounts holding ₹28.56 crore (₹28,56,61,057) were frozen. The police also apprehended 33 out-of-state offenders during their probe. After a detailed inquiry and legal procedures, ₹3.75 crore (₹3,75,55,999) was successfully refunded to the victims.

13,014 complaints registered in a year

Between January 1 and December 15, a total of 13,014 complaints related to financial frauds, originating from Nagpur, were registered on the ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’. This reflects a significant increase in the number of people falling victim to cybercrimes, underlining the urgent need for greater vigilance and awareness.

The shocking data released by the Cyber Police reveals that cybercriminals have managed to defraud the citizens from across India of a staggering ₹91.59 crore (₹91,59,77,116). After thorough investigation into the complaints, the police were able to freeze a total of ₹18.41 crore (₹18,41,70,385) from various bank accounts linked to the frauds. However, only ₹2.72 crore (₹2,72,28,942) of the defrauded amount was successfully recovered and returned to the victims, which is barely 5% of the total fraud amount.

759 complaints regarding objectionable social media posts

In addition to financial frauds, the Cyber Police also received 759 complaints related to objectionable posts involving women and children on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, X, and Telegram. The police have promptly acted to delete such harmful content, ensuring the safety of vulnerable users.

Ongoing efforts to curb cybercrime

The Cyber Police in Nagpur continue to work relentlessly to curb the growing threat of cybercriminals. The year-long efforts have been carried out under the guidance of Sanjay Patil, Additional Police Commissioner, Crime, Nagpur City, and Lohit Matani, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber and Zone 1, with support from Amit Dolas, Senior Police Inspector, and Amol Deshmukh, Police Inspector and Cyber Team, using technical expertise and collaboration to tackle the issue.

With these concerted efforts, the police are working towards reducing the menace of cybercrimes in Nagpur, and safeguarding the public from further digital exploitation.