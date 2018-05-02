Dighori ESR shutdown on Sept 8, Kharbi ESR shutdown on Sept 10

Water supply through Tankers not possible during overhead Tank shutdown period



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water has planned to clean Dighori ESR (overhead tank) on September 8 (Tuesday), 2020 and Kharbi ESR on Sept 10, 2020 (Thursday) .

During this period water supply to below mentioned areas shall remain affected hamper as well as there will be no tanker supply from Dighori overhead tank and Kharbi ESR under Nehrunagar zone.

It may be mentioned here, NMC- OCW that is operating and maintaining Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMCs) existing water supply system is giving special emphasis on cleaning of elevated service reservoir (ESR) and ground service reservoirs (GSR’s) by an in-house developed OCW ESR Cleaning system. OCW has also decided to clean every ESR, every year in a bid to provide people clean potable water.

The areas to be affected following Dighori ESR cleaning on Sept 8 (Tuesday) are : Pragati Colony , Sarwashri Nagar, Gossiya colony , Vaibhav nagar, Kirti, Beldar Nagar, Telephone nagar, Mahanada nagar, Sant Tukadoji nagar, Rahul nagar, Gajanan Nagar., Ramkrishna Nagar, Nirala society .

While on areas affected following Karbi ESR cleaning on Sept 10 (Thursday) are: Orange nagar, Lata mangeshkar nagar,Chaitanyashwar nagar, Anamol nagar, Gajanan nagar , Tejaswini nagar,

Radhakrishna nagar ,Sharada nagar , Lokkalyan nagar , Giddoba nagar ,saibaba nagar wathoda., Shaktimata nagar ,Shivankar slum.

The inconvenience caused to citizens due to ESR cleaning and maintenance work is highly regretted.

For any complaints about water supply please contact OCW Toll free number: 1800 266 9899 and for any query visit OCW Website @ : www.ocwindia.com