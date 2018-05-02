Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Sep 7th, 2020

    Motorcyclist Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle, One Injured

    Nagpur: A man going on a motorcycle was killed and his pillion rider got injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Nagpur on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 6 am within the limits of Rana Pratap Nagar police station area, they said.

    “The man riding the two-wheeler suffered grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last,” a police official said. Police have registered an offence.

