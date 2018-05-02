5 COVID-19 patients caught after escape from Nagpur hospital

Nagpur,: Five COVID-19 patients were caught hours after they fled from a Nagpur-based government-run hospital while undergoing treatment on Sunday, a senior official said.

According to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, they had run away from the facility in the morning and were caught at Betul railway station in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh as they had boarded a train after the escape.

“A guard at the hospital informed the RPF about their escape, following which our personnel launched a search. One of the patients was a woman who had delivered a baby recently and had later tested coronavirus positive,” he said.

“After being tipped-off, the RPF team went through the CCTV footage, which revealed that they boarded the Bihar-bound Sanghamitra Express. Since the train had already left the Nagpur station, the Betul RPF unit was informed about these five infected passengers,” the official said.

That unit immediately acted on it and the five patients were brought back to the Nagpur hospital in an ambulance from Betul, he said,