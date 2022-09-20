Prashant Kishor interacts with pro-Vidarbha supporters in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The poll strategist Prashant Kishor today made his way to pick up one of the most controversial topics of Maharashtra—separation of Vidarbha.

Kishor was on a one-day trip to Nagpur where he was assisted by former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh and met pro-Vidarbha supporters. Kishor conducted a two-hour long interactive session with the supporters who had been voicing out their demands since decades.

While addressing the supporters, Deshmukh said that the plight of the farmers and unemployed youth in the region is worsening day-by-day and it is high time that Vidarbha should be separated. He also claimed that opportunities in Maharashtra get stolen away by political big-wigs in Mumbai and Pune.

Deshmukh further said that they have got Kishor on board so that they find a way out for a separate state. The Separate Vidarbha movement has been one of the most controversial matters for decades. The BJP, when in power had promised to take up the matter, but as soon as the power was in their hands, Vidarbha was left behind, once again.

It is believed that Kishor will be visiting Nagpur again on September 28 and will be addressing the public.

