Did you know YRHPK is taking 3 months leap and Nidhi Maami is getting a makeover

We all know Nidhi Rajvansh since the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke, which got a high ranking in TRP rating. Every character in the show was seen working hard and celebrating success thereafter. The show is taking a leap of 3 months. Now, there will be a new twist in story and a little makeover of the characters accordingly.

Sangeeta Kapure’s aka Nidhi Rajvansh is seen as, character – Abir’s ‘Maami’ in show. She is loved by the audience because of her comic time and jolly nature.

Before the leap, her look used to be like a daily soap ‘bhau’ but now Nidhi ‘Maami’ looking different with her changed attitude and style will make you fascinating. In the picture, we can see Sangeeta wearing beautiful orange saree which she has carried gracefully.

Compared to her earlier look, Sangeeta’s hairstyle has also been changed. First, it used to be simple tied hair, but now it’s straight and short. Sangeeta’s overall look in this television show is depicting the change in the personality of the character. Very soon we will be able to see the twist in the show.

The beautiful actress has been seen in many other television shows like ‘Choti Bahu’, ‘Sarvagun Sampanna’, ‘Sitara’, ‘Kalash Ek Vishwas’ and many more.

The daily soap, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is taking a leap of 3 months and the show is coming up with some new interesting episodes, and so does Sangeeta Kapure.