‘Next Super Icon of Maharashtra’ concluded on high note

Nagpur: ‘Next Super Icon of Maharashtra’, an ambitious initiative of city based ladies Neha Dutta and Sudipa Mandal concluded on Saturday, November 16, 2019. The finale which observed introduction, Q&A session was organized at Glocal Square Mall and was sponsored by ‘Goel Ganga Group’.

Patriotism surround the Glocal Mall vicinity when students of Shankar Nagar Def and Dumb school performed National Anthem in Sign Language.

The winners of the show are as follows:

Aditi Londe, Khushboo Moharkar and Sayli Wankhede (Miss)

Ami Shende, Jeetshri Motghareand Bhumika from (Mrs)

Aman Jaiswal, Ganesh Wyawhare and Tauseef Khan (Mr.)

By Farhan Kazi