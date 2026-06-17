Did Nirmal Ujjwal Really Receive a Clean Chit from the SIT?

Nagpur: A recent newspaper report claiming that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has given a clean chit to Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Co-operative Society has sparked fresh debate and raised several unanswered questions.

The report stated that the SIT found no evidence of fraud, embezzlement, or financial misappropriation and that allegations of large-scale irregularities against the institution were unfounded. However, a closer look at the timeline, regulatory actions, and publicly available documents reveals significant gaps that merit scrutiny.

Background: What Is the Nirmal Ujjwal Case?

Nirmal Ujjwal Credit Co-operative Society is one of the largest multi-state credit co-operative institutions based in Nagpur, with thousands of depositors and investors across multiple regions.

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The matter came under the spotlight after complaints regarding the society’s financial dealings led to legal proceedings and investigations by various authorities.

In April 2026, the Office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) issued a notice citing observations emerging from the SIT investigation. The notice referred to alleged financial irregularities, including concerns regarding loan disbursements, fund diversion, recovery issues, and transactions involving an entity named PNG Corporation.

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Subsequently, on April 24, 2026, the CRCS passed an order prohibiting the society from:

Accepting fresh deposits,

Accepting new investments,

Renewing existing deposits,

until further orders. The order stated that allowing unrestricted deposit mobilization could expose members and depositors to significant financial risk.

The Newspaper Report and the Questions It Raises

In the last week of May 2026, a newspaper report claimed that the SIT had effectively cleared the institution of wrongdoing and found no evidence of financial fraud.

The timing of this report immediately raises questions.

At the time the report was published, courts were functioning under summer vacation schedules. If the SIT had indeed submitted its final report, several questions naturally arise:

When was the report filed?

Before which court was it submitted?

Has the report been taken on record?

Is the report available for public scrutiny?

As of now, no such report appears to be publicly available.

How Did the Accused Know They Had Received a Clean Chit?

This may be the most significant question in the entire controversy.

Legal professionals are well aware that reports submitted by agencies such as SIT, CBI, CID, or other investigating bodies in sensitive matters are often placed before courts in sealed envelopes.

In such cases:

The report is not immediately made public.

Parties do not automatically receive copies.

In many cases, even government-appointed prosecutors are not aware of the full contents until the court opens and considers the report.

If an SIT report indeed exists and grants a clean chit, how did those facing allegations become aware of its contents before the report entered the public domain?

Who provided the information?

Was the report officially disclosed?

Or was the information sourced through unofficial channels?

These questions remain unanswered.

If There Is a Clean Chit, Why Do Regulatory Restrictions Continue?

Another major inconsistency lies in the regulatory status of the institution.

The CRCS orders restricting fresh deposits and renewals continue to remain publicly available. The order specifically directs that the society should not accept fresh deposits, contributions, investments, or renew existing deposits until further orders.

If the SIT has completely exonerated the institution, then:

Has CRCS withdrawn its order?

Has any new regulatory clearance been issued?

Have restrictions been lifted?

Are new accounts, FDs, and investments allowed again?

As of now, no publicly available order indicating the withdrawal of restrictions has come to light.

Where Is the SIT Report?

The central question remains straightforward:

Where is the SIT report?

If a report exists and has indeed cleared the institution, transparency demands answers to a few basic questions:

Has the report been submitted before the court?

Has the court acknowledged it?

Is the report available on record?

Has any certified copy been issued?

Until these questions are answered with documentary evidence, the claim of a clean chit will continue to invite scrutiny.

A Matter of Public Interest

This issue is larger than a dispute involving a single co-operative institution.

Thousands of depositors have invested their savings with the society. They deserve clarity regarding:

The status of the investigation,

The status of regulatory restrictions,

The safety of their deposits,

And the authenticity of claims being circulated in the public domain.

The Questions That Need Answers

Did the SIT actually submit a final report? If yes, where and when was it filed? Who accessed the contents of the report? Why was a “clean chit” reported before the report became publicly available? If the institution has been cleared, why do CRCS restrictions remain in force? Has any authority formally revoked the restrictions imposed in April 2026?

No institution should be declared guilty without due process. Equally, no institution should be declared completely exonerated without official records supporting such a claim.

The issue today is not merely whether Nirmal Ujjwal is guilty or innocent. The issue is transparency.

If an SIT report exists, it should be placed in the public domain through appropriate legal channels. If restrictions continue, the reasons should be clearly explained. And if the institution has indeed been cleared, documentary proof should be available for public scrutiny.

Until then, one question continues to linger:

Did Nirmal Ujjwal really receive a clean chit from the SIT, or has the claim itself created more questions than answers?