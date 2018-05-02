Dhiran Kanya Vidyalaya skids off road near Butibori, none hurt

Nagpur: A major tragedy was averted after a school bus of Laxmidevi Dhiran Kanya Vidyalaya skidded off the road near Butibori on Nagpur-Wardha highway here on Monday evening.

Though around 15 school girls were boarded the bus, fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

According to police sources, the bus was prima facie plying on the dirt road when it skids off the road. Though, no casualties reported in the incident, the girls that sustained minor injuries were rush to hospital. Further probe is underway.