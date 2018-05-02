Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Apr 20th, 2020
    National News

    Dharavi tally of COVID-19 cases up by 30 to 168

    Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people to 168, a BMC official said.

    Dharavi, one of the prominent coronavirus hotspot in the worst-hit Mumbai, reported 11 deaths so far.

    The new cases, including eight women, were detected from Dhorwada, 60 feet road, Shashtri Nagar, Minajuddin Khan Gala, PMGP colony, Padmagopal Chawl, Matunga Labour camp, Kalyanwadi, Kala Killa, Kunchi Kurve Nagar, Mukund Nagar and other areas from the slum colony, he said.

    Meanwhile, thee more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Dadar in central Mumbai, taking the tally from that area to 25.

